California’s Famous 150-Foot Tunnel Tree Has Collapsed

If you haven’t driven through northern California’s ‘Tunnel Tree,’ you’ve likely seen photos of it.

A powerful winter storm in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains has destroyed one of the state’s most iconic landmarks.

California’s historic “Pioneer Cabin Tree” hollowed out in 1880s for cars has been toppled by powerful storm https://t.co/WSiVND4oXM pic.twitter.com/mi4g7cPolD — BuzzFeed Storm (@BuzzFeedStorm) January 9, 2017

The historic Pioneer’s Cabin Tree, or “Tunnel Tree,” was a 150-foot tall sequoia tree known for its tunnel that was carved through its base in the 1880s which eventually allowed for cars to drive through it. The tree had become a popular destination for tourists visiting Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and on Sunday afternoon it fell.

The tree was still living and experts were surprised that it fell. But heavy flooding around its roots is believed to have caused its collapse.

I remember seeing this tree in person as a kid. It was bigger than life – any life I’d ever seen!

RIP, Tunnel Tree.