16 Arrested In Kim Kardashian France Robbery

Last October, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint at the Hôtel de Pourtalès where burglars took a ring worth about $4.5 million and a jewelry box containing other items worth $5.6 million.

French police have arrested 16 individuals in connection with the robbery. The suspects were questioned for 96 hours, after which some were let go and the others charged.

At the time of the assault, a source close to the hotel’s security team said an overnight watchmen was overcome by armed men, when they took the room key and ran around the hotel trying to locate the correct room. The men proceeded to tie up Kardashian and place her in the bathroom.

The suspects were arrested in five cities across the country.

Via NBC News