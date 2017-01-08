Video Emerges Of First Shots Of Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

January 8, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: airport, esteban santiago, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Gun, Massacre, police, Shooting, video

Footage of the first shots fired at Fort Lauderdale Airport has been obtained by TMZ.

The footage shows the suspect, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago walking through the baggage claim area before revealing a handgun he had hiding in his waistband and proceeding to shoot into a crowd of people.

WARNING.  The footage may be disturbing to some.  Please proceed with caution.

Santiago was arrested by police without incident after he apparently ran out of ammunition.  In total, about 42 people endured non-fatal injuries, including 6 gunshot wounds, and 5 people lost their lives.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live