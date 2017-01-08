Just in Time For 2017 Sales: Girl Scouts Announce New Cookies

January 8, 2017 11:54 AM

Did you know that Girl Scout cookies have been around for 100 years and to celebrate Girl Scouts are releasing two new cookies. S’Mores in two different ways – One will be a crispy graham cookie dipped in chocolate and the other is the other is a sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling.

The reason for the two cookies: Two bakeries make all the Girl Scout cookies in the country, each bakery will produce the same flavor but done two different ways.

Fun Fact:  Thin Mints are the most popular in sales, making up one-quarter of the 50 million Girl Scout cookie boxes sold,  second place in sales goes to Samoas/Caramel deLites.

.
.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live