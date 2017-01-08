Just in Time For 2017 Sales: Girl Scouts Announce New Cookies

Did you know that Girl Scout cookies have been around for 100 years and to celebrate Girl Scouts are releasing two new cookies. S’Mores in two different ways – One will be a crispy graham cookie dipped in chocolate and the other is the other is a sandwich cookie with a chocolate and marshmallowy filling.
The reason for the two cookies: Two bakeries make all the Girl Scout cookies in the country, each bakery will produce the same flavor but done two different ways.
Fun Fact: Thin Mints are the most popular in sales, making up one-quarter of the 50 million Girl Scout cookie boxes sold, second place in sales goes to Samoas/Caramel deLites.
.
.