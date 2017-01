George Michael’s music is back on the charts: Surging in sales by 2,678%, sadly he died on Christmas Day at only 53-years-old. Three of his solo albums and the Wham! album ‘Make It Big’ are back on Billboard charts. Selling 429,000 songs (up from 16,000 the week before).

Three of George Michael's solo albums and his Wham! breakthrough Make It Big are back on the Billboard album chart. https://t.co/S76D54PTVI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 4, 2017

Even two songs have re-entered the Hot 100 charts – Careless Whisper re-entering No. 33 and Faith at No. 47. Michael, died of heart failure on December 25th.

