Wendy’s Employees Refused To Serve Fort Worth Police Officer

January 7, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: Fort Worth, police, wendys

Fort Worth Police Department took to Twitter about situation on Thursday Night at Wendy’s location on I-20 near Trail Lake Drive when a group of employees refused service to a Fort Worth Police Officer.   Wendy’s quickly tweeted backed then released a statement and have opened an internal investigation.

The officer said he entered the Wendy’s, made eye contact with the employees and they all walked to the back, refusing to serve him.

Wendy’s statement reads:   This appears to be an unforunate ‘misunderstanding’.  If fact, this restuuarant  welcomes and offers free meals and discount to all member of law enforcement.   We value and respect our local police officers and what they do to protect our community.

  FULL STORY:

 

 

