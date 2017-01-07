Newly Released Top Secret UFO Footage Shows Craft ‘Leaking Gas’

January 7, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
The Chilean Navy has just released groundbreaking footage of a UFO emitting some kind of black gas into the atmosphere (you can watch a portion of the nine-minute video above).

The footage was taken by a Chilean Navy helicopter back on November 11, 2014, and has been studied by a special branch of the Chilean governments’s version of the F.A.A. (the C.E.F.A.A.) ever since.  To this day, authorities claim to have no explanation as to what it is.

Apparently, there is no evidence of the video being tampered with or altered in any way: and they say the UFO is not a plane or a bird…and had complete control of its movements.

For full (and thorough) details of this phenomena, check out The Huffington Post article here.

