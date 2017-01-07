Fort Worth Police Tweet When Wendy’s Employees Refused Service

Fort Worth Police Department took to Twitter about situation on Thursday Night at Wendy’s location on I-20 near Trail Lake Drive when a group of employees refused service to a Fort Worth Police Officer. Wendy’s quickly tweeted backed then released a statement and have opened an internal investigation.

The officer said he entered the Wendy’s, made eye contact with the employees and they all walked to the back, refusing to serve him.

@Wendys at Trail Lake and I20 would not serve one of our uniformed officers tonight? #whatsthebeef — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 6, 2017

@fortworthpd We are aware the incident and are abruptly handling the situation. Could you please DM us, so we can gather more info. — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 6, 2017 NEW: @Wendys statement on what they call 'unfortunate misunderstanding' involving @fortworthpd officer @KRLD https://t.co/1sA6HUyMTa pic.twitter.com/HLhI73BsQZ — Matt Thomas (@MattThomasNews) January 6, 2017 Wendy’s statement reads: This appears to be an unforunate ‘misunderstanding’. If fact, this restuuarant welcomes and offers free meals and discount to all member of law enforcement. We value and respect our local police officers and what they do to protect our community.

