Anheuser-Busch And Keurig Are Teaming Up For An In-Home Booze Dispenser

Are you ready to be carded when you purchase Keurig cups?
It looks like if they have their way, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain just might make it happen.
The two companies are developing a countertop appliance that could dispense beer, spirits, mixers and cocktails in the home: obviously the first of its kind to do so.
They’re currently in the “research and development” phase: focusing on the North American market.
I know a few people here who wouldn’t mind being a part of the testing phase!
NOTE: the picture you see above is just a bad Photoshop rendering of what I HOPE this thing will look like.
Source: Reuters
