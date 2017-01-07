Anheuser-Busch And Keurig Are Teaming Up For An In-Home Booze Dispenser

January 7, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: alcohol, Anheuser-Busch, Anheuser-Busch InBev, beer, Booze, Cocktails, Keurig, Keurig Green Mountain, Mixers, Spirits

Are you ready to be carded when you purchase Keurig cups?

It looks like if they have their way, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Green Mountain just might make it happen.

The two companies are developing a countertop appliance that could dispense beer, spirits, mixers and cocktails in the home: obviously the first of its kind to do so.

They’re currently in the “research and development” phase: focusing on the North American market.

I know a few people here who wouldn’t mind being a part of the testing phase!

NOTE: the picture you see above is just a bad Photoshop rendering of what I HOPE this thing will look like.

Source: Reuters

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, or check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live