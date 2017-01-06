Yoga Practice Among U.S. Workers Doubled in a Decade

The authors of a new yoga study say it’s good news that so many American employees are practicing yoga. It increases well-being and productivity – making the workplace a better place to, ohm, work.

Time is reporting, from 2002 to 2012, the number rose from 6% to 11%, and the numbers for those who say they meditate also went up – from 8% to almost 10%.

“Our finding of high and increasing rates of exposure to mindfulness practices among U.S. workers is encouraging,” the authors wrote in the CDC journal Preventing Chronic Disease.

“Approximately 1 in 7 workers report engagement in some form of mindfulness-based activity, and these individuals can bring awareness of the benefit of such practices into the workplace.”

They go to say to remind us that we can can all incorporate mindfulness at work by stretching now and then, looking out the window and taking a few deep breaths.

“That oxygenating breath helps clear the mind and reminds you that you’re in charge of your breath and your body. It’s a great tool for avoiding knee-jerk reactions, and having better control over the situation.”