Texas Boy Scout Leader Eats 23 Ghost Peppers To Raise Scholarship Money

January 6, 2017 4:00 PM By Tanner Kloven

Would you ever eat ghost peppers? What if it was for a good cause?

In an effort to raise money for scholarships, Assistant Scoutmaster Johnny for Troop 137 in Fredericksburg, Texas ate twenty-three ghost peppers.

While it seemed like a great idea at the time, we’re sure Johnny probably regrets every single pepper he ate. Approximately twenty hours after eating the ghost peppers, poor Johnny was still in bed with horrific stomach pain. He also ate six Klondike bars, a bottle of Pepto, a bottle of Mylanta, a half gallon of milk, and lots of water. Not to mention he got very sick…at both ends with quite of bit of blood. Gross!

Here’s to hoping Troop 137 raised a lot of money.

