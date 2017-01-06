Second Plane-Related Tragedy In McKinney In One Week

January 6, 2017 6:43 AM By Sybil Summers
For the second time in less than one week, a small plane crash has resulted in fatalities. On New Year’s Eve, three people were killed in a collision at a Collin County airport.

Five days later, a Cessna that departed from a McKinney airport has also gone down. The passengers reported engine trouble before going missing in Arkansas. Their destination had been North Carolina. Our thoughts are with the families involved in both of these tragedies.

