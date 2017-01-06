Pizza ATMs Are Coming!

America is getting ready to be a part of the next vending-machine revolution; and we are excited about this one!

French company Paline debuted its self-serve Pizza ATM at Xavier University back in August. Ever since then the company said that businesses and colleges located in 20 states and Canada have asked about getting machines sent to them.

Finally after four years of teasing, Paline will start shipping out more machines around the country and Canada.

The 24-hour Pizza ATM works by storing pizza dough — fermented for two days, par-baked, and with eight different toppings — in a refrigerated section. Orders are placed by touchscreen, and when done the machine moves the pizza to a convection oven, cooks it, and then places it into a cardboard box, all in under three minutes.

The only question: will this replace places like Domino’s or Pizza Hut? Only time will tell.