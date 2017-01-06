Macy’s, Sears, Kmart – Just Announced All ‘The Limited’ Stores Closing

Is this all the Amazon effect??

Texas Stores closing

Kmart 1120 Mc Rae Blvd El Paso, TX

Kmart 9484 Dyer St El Paso, TX

Kmart 1101 Fort Hood Street Killeen, TX

Kmart 3061 S John Redditt Dr Lufkin, TX

Sears 4101 E 42nd St Odessa, TX

.

Macy’s Store Closings in DFW

Southwest Center, Dallas, TX

Collin Creek, Plano, TX

Retailer ‘The Limited’ said they will close ALL stores and will only offer on-line shopping operate — but only online — after the Jan. 8th

Locations at the Galleria Dallas and Denton’s Golden Triangle Mall have closed already and other locations at Stonebriar Centre Mall in Frisco, the Allen Premium Outlets, Vista Ridge Mall in Lewisville, Northpark Center in Dallas, Grapevine Mills and Northeast Mall in Hurst say they have not heard if their stores will close. Allen outlets will be notified the end of January.

.

.