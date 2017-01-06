Local BBQ Restaurant Donates Unused Meat To Homeless

January 6, 2017 12:50 PM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: Bishop Arts District, Jill Growbowsky-Bergus, Lockhart smoke house, more hits 103.7

Already, knock on wood, 2017 is shaping up to be a pretty good year. There have been way more positive stories in the last week than all of 2016 it seems like.

Well, here’s another good one, the local barbecue restaurant, Lockhart Smokehouse, gave two days worth of their uncooked meat to two local homeless shelters, The Bridge and The Stewpot.

This all happened when the restaurant’s water went out, for no apparent reason, though the staff suspects theft. Due to city ordinances the BBQ joint couldn’t open unless their bathrooms were functioning, but instead of wasting the raw meat, Lockhart’s owner Jill Growbowsky-Bergus remebered an email from the Texas Ranger’s reminding restaurant owners that commercially prepared food could be donated to local shelters.

All said and done Lockhart Smoke House, located in Dallas’ Bishop Arts District, managed to feed 700 hungry mouths.

Via CBS DFW

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live