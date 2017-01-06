Grandparent’s Furious Over Lush Bath Gel’s “Adult Themed Label”

The all-natural beauty brand Lush, known for it’s bath bombs and soaps has come under fire after an eight year old girl questioned the label’s wording.

Tracey and Richard Shiner purchased the ‘Snow Fairy’ bath set for their 8-year-old granddaughter this Christmas; however, were left speechless when they noticed the “How to use” message on the back.

The bottles instructions read: “If you really don’t know how, then we suggest you find someone you really like and invite them into the shower with you to demonstrate.”

Shiner says, “My wife spends quite a bit of money in Lush and bought two sets for my two grandchildren. It didn’t say anything about age restrictions or anything.”

Many on social media have different opinions, like Deborah who asks: “Why would they even be shopping at a store called “Lush” for an 8 year old?”

Lush has other ‘adult themed’ messages on some of their other products as well. All in all Lush appears to be promoting an adult-geared store. What do you think, should labeling like this be allowed?