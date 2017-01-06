Fort Worth Man Braves Freezing Temperatures To Show Support For Local Police

Here’s a feel-good story for your Friday. A 34-year-old man from Fort Worth took it upon himself to show support for his local police department earlier this week, and we hope it inspires others to show some love for first responders.

Thomas Ragster had just finished a dialysis treatment on Wednesday, and he decided to spread some positivity for the officers in his hometown. So he bundled up and stood in front of the public safety complex with a smile and a handmade sign that read: “I SUPPORT FWPD.”

I spoke with Thomas, “TJ” as his friends call him, and he said he wanted to “be that person” to offer support during so much negativity toward policemen. He currently volunteers with CAPA as a clergyman, and he serves on the Police Chief’s advisory board.

Thomas Ragster stood in the cold yesterday afternoon to tell us how he feels:#thankyou #respect pic.twitter.com/Z7VTsKK5oH — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) January 5, 2017

What a great way to kick off the new year! TJ has certainly inspired me to give a high five, hug or a handshake the next time I see a police officer.

