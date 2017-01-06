Fans Started A Petition To Make Princes Leia A Disney Princess

January 6, 2017 11:53 AM By Sybil Summers
Millions are mourning the untimely death of beloved actress Carrie Fisher, who was of course known for her roll as Princes Leia Organa. But now there is a huge movement of lolyal fans trying to convince Disney to add Princes Leia to the roster of Disney Princesses.

Leia would be the first non-animated Disney Princess, but fans have a lot of very good arguments for why she should be incorporated into the lineup.

For one many fans agree Leia is a powerful role model for young girls everywhere. On top of that people agree that crowning Leia a Disney Princess would be a fantastic way of blending Star Wars into Disney’s other properties.

There’s even a fast growing petition, which you can view here, that’s almost reached it’s 75,000 signature goal.

