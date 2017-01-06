David Spade Rushed To Hospital After Car Accident!

David Spade was involved in a pretty horrific car crash the other night in his luxury Range Rover. In fact, he’s lucky to be alive.

At around 6:40pm on Wednesday night, the Saturday Night Live, Rules of Engagement and Just Shoot Me! star turned at a busy intersection on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles when apparently a car, trying to beat a yellow light, slammed into his luxury SUV. The Range Rover spun into another car and lost one of its tires. Even the SUV’s airbags went off. The automobile looks to be totaled.

It sounds like there were only minor injuries: Spade walked away with a few bumps and bruises. There were no indications of alcohol or drugs, it was just an unfortunate crash.

WHEW!

Source: TMZ

Sybil is heard 5:30am-3pm CT on 103.7. You can reach her on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.