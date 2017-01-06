Carrie Fisher’s Ashes Are Resting In A Giant Prozac Pill

Friday Jan. 6, some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were scattered near her mother Debbie Reynolds at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.

However in keeping with typical Fisher style, had the last laugh. It looks like her ashes were put inside a giant Prozac pill, which is fantastic.

The “Wishful Drinking” comic was cremated earlier this week on Thursday. Her brother Todd, carries her urn in the photo above.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd explained. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”