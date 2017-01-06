Carrie Fisher’s Ashes Are Resting In A Giant Prozac Pill

January 6, 2017 6:18 PM
Filed Under: 1037 KVIL, Carrie Fisher, Cremation, prozac, urn

Friday Jan. 6, some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were scattered near her mother Debbie Reynolds at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California.

However in keeping with typical Fisher style, had the last laugh. It looks like her ashes were put inside a giant Prozac pill, which is fantastic.

The “Wishful Drinking” comic was cremated earlier this week on Thursday. Her brother Todd, carries her urn in the photo above.

“Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd explained. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.”

Fisher always spoke openly about her bipolar disorder throughout her adult life.  She was never one to shy away from a Prozac joke or two either.  In 2009, she said that her kitchen tiles were “shaped and labeled like enormous tablets of Prozac,” again fantastic. We will miss you Carrie.

