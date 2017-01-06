Californians Are The Largest Group of Movers to Texas

People are moving to Texas in staggering numbers but California residents are the biggest group moving to the Lone Star State.

According to Texas Association of Realtors,  the largest amount of new Texans came from California (65,546) with Florida (33,670) in second place  tagging behind. Louisiana (31,044), New York (26,287) and Oklahoma (25,555) also made the list.

Where are these new residents choosing to live?  Surprise! Most are choosing the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area (117,982) followed by second place choice  Houston-The Woodlands-Sugarland (101,604) and third place Austin-Round Rock area marked in at 46,598 people.

Where do Texans move to?  California (41, 713) is the top destination followed by  Florida (29,706), Oklahoma (28,642), Colorado (25,268) and Louisiana (19,863).

 

