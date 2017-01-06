After Having Wisdom Teeth Surgery, Teen Cries When Her Mom Says Whataburger Is Closed

Whataburger is hands down one of the best fast food burgers of in the world. If the chain shut down tomorrow (that’ll never happen), we would all shed tears of sadness. The void could never be filled by any other burger.

Look, Whataburger fans take their food seriously. So what would your reaction be if someone told you that Whataburger had closed down for good?

Meet the meanest mom in the world! Nikki Duvall thought it would be hilarious to tell her daughter, who had just had her wisdom teeth pulled, that Whataburger was closed. Thankfully, mom didn’t let the joke go on too long. After her daughter, Taylor starting crying, mom told her they reopened.

And of course Whataburger, being their usual awesome self, offered to give Taylor free burgers for a year!