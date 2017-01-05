World’s Oldest Man Celebrates 146th Birthday on New Year’s Eve

January 5, 2017 11:14 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: 146, birthday, New Year's Eve, Oldest Man, worlds

I tend to think the oldest person on earth to be around 115-120. That’s what we’re normally told, but the Indonesian records office lists Mbah Gotho’s birthdate as 31 December 1870.

If accurate, he’s possibly the oldest person to have ever lived by a longshot. Jeanne Calment of France passed on at age 122 in 1997.

Key to a long life, Gotho says, is…

Wait for it…

Patience.

He’s outlived four wives, all his children and all ten siblings.

Hard to imagine outliving everyone you grew-up with AND everyone you watched grow up.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live