Sia has now joined the ranks of Kim Kardashian, the Real Housewives and Justin Bieber. She officially has her own emojis, cleverly titled “Siamojis.”

The songstress announced her customized e-artwork earlier today. The emoticons include her gigantic bow, the famous black and platinum bob wig and even the phrase, “Sia and Chill.”

Android users, add more Sia to your life with SiaMoji on @GooglePlay ๐Ÿ’– ๐Ÿ’•https://t.co/Ohwaonx0ud – Team Sia pic.twitter.com/fYeX5UzqdD — sia (@Sia) January 5, 2017

BRB. Going to download these now.

