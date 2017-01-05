Reporters Ask Dak Prescott His Plans for Playoff Bye Weekend

“Nice try,” he responded.
Ha! Dak was his cool-as-cucumber self when the Cowboys press corps inquired into his bye weekend plans. With all the questioning of the Giants receivers partying in Miami – and our bad memories of Cabo ’07 – it’s a fair question. But a predicable answer.
“Hanging out. Getting rested,” says Dak.
All he’s ever imagined is unfolding before him
“Just in general, watching this league, as a kid growing up wanting to play in this league, wanting to play in playoff games, wanting to play big-time football at the highest level. It’s what I’ve dreamed about.”
Prescott finished the regular season with a 104.9 passer rating, highest ever for a rookie, so…
Keep hanging out, keep getting rested!!
More on Dak’s comments in the Dallas Morning News.