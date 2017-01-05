Papa John Is Now A Billionaire

In 1984 John Schnatter started Papa John’s Pizza out of a broom closet. As of 2015 the company has over 4,900 locations in 44 countries and territories, and did $1.64 billion in sales that year.

Papa John’s motto is, “Better Ingredients, Better Pizza” and that has rang true through the years. In 2000 an investor called the pizza mogul insisting that he use cheaper ingredients to raise the stock price from the then $8. Schnatter didn’t budge, instead saying, “Take your Papa John’s stock, put it under your pillow, and over the next two to three years we’ll do you a good job.”

Well what do you know, three years later the stock more than doubled to $19 per share. This just goes to show you, quality does matter.

Via Barstool Sports