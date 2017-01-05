Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj are officially split up.

There have been widespread reports that the rappers have called it quits. Nicki took to Twitter Thursday to end the speculation once and for all. “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” Nicki said. “Have a blessed New Year.”

The two began dating in early 2015 and always tended to keep their romance out of the limelight and keep it on a more personal level. Minaj appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last spring, and said she was “single”—even though the two were still dating. “I don’t even want to say that I’m in a relationship anymore, because I think when people hear that, they go to like the mean place…”