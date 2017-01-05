Mariah Carey Gets Trolled By An NBA Mascot After Her Lip-Sync Snafu!

Although I’m a hardcore MFFL, I gotta give credit when someone gets creative. This time, the honor goes to the San Antonio Spurs mascot.

During a game earlier this week, the team’s furry Coyote performed to Mariah Carey’s hit song “Emotions” as a callback to her now viral lip-syncing catastrophe during Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve last weekend. The life-sized stuffed animal wore a bedazzled bodysuit like Mariah’s and played coy when the mic stopped working. Watch the video for a good chuckle!

