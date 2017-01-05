Kim Kardashian Returns To Social Media With Family Photos & Tells Fans She Missed Them

January 5, 2017 4:41 PM By Tanner Kloven
After a thirteen week hiatus, Kim Kardashian is finally back on social media.

Back in October of 2016, Kim was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris apartment, which understandably forced her into hiding. Yes, we saw a few pics of her here and there, but ultimately the reality star stayed away from the limelight and off social media for months.

Well, she’s back! And with family photos! Kim shared several pics with her babies and her hubby Kanye Westover the last couple of days.

my son ❤

Kim even took a moment to her fans that she missed them.

Nice to have you back Kim.

Listen Live