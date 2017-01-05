In 2004, Johnny Cash’s Family Had To Stop “Ring Of Fire” From Being Used In A Hemorrhoid Commercial

January 5, 2017 4:48 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Hemorrhoid Commerical, Johnny Cash, Preperation H, Ring of Fire

Warning! What you are about to read may ruin Johnny Cash’s song “Ring of Fire” forever.

We all know how the song goes…

“Love is a burning thing…And it makes a firery ring…Bound by wild desire…I fell in to a ring of fire…I fell into a burning ring of fire…I went down, down, down…And the flames went higher…And it burns, burns, burns…The ring of fire.”

It’s a painful love song, most definitely NOT written for hemorrhoids.

Apparently, back in 2004, the Cash family had to put a stop to a hemorrhoid company from using the song in their television commercials. Apparently, co-writer Merle Kilgore thought the idea was funny.

Hahahahaha!!!

Now, we did managed to scrape up an old Preparation H commercial which features “Ring of Fire.” However, we aren’t sure that it’s real, but it’ll give you a good idea of why the Cash family refused to license the song.

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live