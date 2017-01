The son of deceased al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden has been placed on the US counter-terrorism black list. The State and Treasury departments have designated Hamza Bin Laden a global terrorist, which comes at no real surprise.

Senior leader Ayman al-Zawahiri has announced Hamza’s involvement in al-Qaeda, and declared the late leader’s son a member of the terrorist organization.

Analysts for Washington have even gone as far as to call Bin Laden ‘the new face of al-Qaeda.”

Via Barstool Sports