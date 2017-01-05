Gap Employee Accepts Return Of Shirt Bought 17 Years Ago

You would think explaining the return policy would be a day one lesson for most retail employees. Perhaps the customer who returned this fine shirt to his local Gap store did not have a receipt, which may explain why the employee accepted the return. Unfortunately, his or her manager is not too thrilled at the moment, because the shirt is from the summer of 2000!

Either way, the customer kept the shirt in absolute pristine condition, tags and all, especially since its been traipsing in the wild for nearly two decades. It’s unbelievable that the stores system would even allow the item to be returned.

We can either chalk it up to employee inexperience, or faulty equipment, but if there is a lesson in any of this, it’s never throw away your old clothes, and always keep the tags!

Via People