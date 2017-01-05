Friend Save Unconscious Man Hanging From Ski Lift

On Wednesday morning a man got caught on an Arapahoe Basin chairlift. The man was dangling unconscious from the ski lift due to a backpack which was apparently snagged on part of the chair.

A friend of the man, who happened to be a professional slackliner, which is similar but not the same thing as tightrope walking, saw the man hanging from the chairlift. The man didn’t hesitate, instead he climbed a nearby lift tower and slid 30 ft across the lift’s cable and cut his friend down with a knife that had been tossed to him by the local ski patrol.

Via Barstool Sports