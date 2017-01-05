Forbes Announces 2017 “30 Under 30” List!

January 5, 2017 12:32 PM By Sybil Summers
Each year, Forbes magazine compiles a list of the most influential people under the age of 30. There are 30 candidates in 20 different categories for a total of 600 power peeps.

For the sake of brevity, we’re sticking to the “Music” category, but you can see the complete list here. The celebrity judge panel included a couple of our favorite artists Jason Derulo and Halsey, and they chose 30 other musicians who were deemed dynamic for one reason or another.

Some of the list-makers included: Alessia Cara, Daya, 21 Pilots, Desiigner, G-Eazy, Troye Sivan, and Charlie Puth. Is there anyone you think is missing?

 

