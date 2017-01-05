Fisher-Price Just Knocked It Out Of The Park With This New Toy

January 5, 2017
Legendary toy maker Fisher-Prices has created a toy that promotes fun, exercise, and learning. The Think & Learn Smart Cycle comes with a built in tablet holder on the handle bars.

The idea is that kids interact with the tablet while peddling. The Smart Cycle comes with one gaming application and is compatible with four others.

Peddling is also part of the game’s mechanics. In order to level up the children have to pedal, regardless of speed or direction.

The games will provide age appropriate education including math, science, and social studies.

