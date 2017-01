A new little boy has danced into the world, son of the power couple known as Maksim and Peta.

His name: Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born yesterday in New York City. His first name means “gift” in Hebrew.

It's a boy! Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have a new little dancer on their hands: https://t.co/8CfTqK0x4b pic.twitter.com/kIElIKbYT3 — E! News (@enews) January 4, 2017

Shai’s parents met when they both starred on Broadway in Burn the Floor seven years ago. They began dating in 2012, a year after she joined DWTS and plan to marry this summer.