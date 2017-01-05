Caitlyn Jenner Has A New Make-Up Line

Caitlyn Jenner has teamed up with my favorite cosmetics brand to launch her own line. Introducing… M*A*C Caitlyn Jenner!

The make-up company announced the new partnership this morning with a link to her new lipsticks, lashes, blushes and more. MAC states that Cait’s collection: “…continues her mission of sharing her transition with the world, championing All Ages, All Races and All Sexes. Elegant, classic shades for lips, eyes and cheeks are beautifully suited for those who embrace life, in whatever form they choose…”

I can’t wait to try some!

All Ages, All Races, All Sexes. #MACCaitlynJenner is online & in stores in the US & Canada now! https://t.co/KI0tZ3Abdd pic.twitter.com/MF1ToQqU4H — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) January 5, 2017

