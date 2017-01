The “hot mugshot felon” that became an internet sensation when arrested on weapons charges in 2014 has come quite a long way.

Making his money modeling, dude posted pics on Instagram and showed just how far he’s come. And, spoiler alert…it’s further than most of us.

See him posing with his Maserati outside his mansion below. yeah…it’s like that.

Good to be home A photo posted by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on Nov 2, 2016 at 4:52pm PDT

And, oh, there’s more. Shirtless with headphones? Yep. Got that.

Cosmo has it all for ya here