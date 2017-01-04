Man Buys 1,000 Papers To Cover Up DUI And Fails

James Talbot, a vice president for a branch of Key Bank, was arrested in New York after failing field sobriety tests. Talbot went on to, according to the Times of Wayne County, call the arresting officer an “a**hole”. He then refused to have his fingerprints and mugshot taken.

It gets better. When the story of Talbot’s DUI hit news stands on Sunday morning, the vice president went around buying up a total of 1,000 copies of the Times of Wayne County in a desperate attempt to hide his DUI from his work and family.

Little did Talbot know the Times of Wayne County circulates 12,000 copies and has a website on which James Talbot’s arrest was featured prominently.

Via Barstool Sports