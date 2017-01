Dietitians Wendy and Jess, creators of ‘Food Heaven Made Easy’, the podcast ‘Food Heaven’, and authors of 28-Day Plant-Powered Health Reboot are here to give you 8 awesome tips for how to lose weight and keep it off.

This is just in time for New Years, so now you don’t have an excuse for not following through with that resolution to loose weight

Check out their 8 steps here Via Buzzfeed

Also check out their website Food Heaven Made Easy