Kylie Jenner Is Officially The 2nd Richest Kardashian-Jenner

Forbes announced its’ 2017 “30 Under 30” list yesterday, and Kylie Jenner is on it. In a big way.

Kylie, one of the youngest of the family, is now one of the richest…2nd only to Kim K!

Forbes explained “The reality TV star’s Kylie Cosmetics line has gone from strength to strength, with each incarnation of her $29 Lip Kits selling out upon release. Sources close to the teenager suggest the glosses did 7 figures in revenues in 2016 alone. Jenner also puts her name to an apparel line, alongside model sister Kendall.”

“Per Forbes’ estimates, she’s the second-highest annual earner overall in her family, after half-sister Kim Kardashian.”

That’s a lot of lip gloss. And a lot of lip gloss means a lot of money.

