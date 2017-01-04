James Corden Gets Teary-Eyed Discussing George Michael’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By Amanda Wicks

James Corden returned from holiday break last night (January 3rd) with new episodes of The Late Late Show, and he took a moment to discuss the impact George Michael had on him as a music fan and a comedian.

Michael participated in a sketch with Corden for Comic Relief in 2011 that would eventually become the now-famous “Carpool Karaoke.” Corden recounted, “It was the first time I ever sang in a car with anybody.”

Growing more emotional as he spoke, Corden went on to explain how producers used the tape to entice other artists to participate in the show’s new bit “Carpool Karaoke” once he became The Late Late Show‘s host. “When we started the show here [in the States], we would try to get people to do ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ and not many artists wanted to do it,” Corden said. “We would send them this clip of me and George, and we sent it to Mariah Carey, and she was the first person to say yes. Her words were, ‘If it’s good enough for George, then it’s good enough for me’.”

Michael helped paved the way for the show’s viral hit, and it’s something Corden hasn’t ever forgotten. Towards the beginning of his speech, Corden admitted, “I feel like I’ve loved George Michael as long as I’ve loved music in a way.”

Watch the original version of what would become “Carpool Karaoke” below at the 3:17 mark.