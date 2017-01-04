Game Of Thrones Inspired Make-Up Coming Soon

Storybook Cosmetics, the people behind the Harry Potter inspired make-up kit, is now bringing a new set of make up with themes taken from the hit TV show Game of Thrones.

Another possible collection for 2017! Here is hoping @HBO sells us the licensing! If only half of these deals go through we are gonna have some AMAZING collabs this year! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

As seen in a snap shared via Instagram Monday, January 2, the capsule includes six pieces: a 12-shade eye shadow palette shaped like the first book of the series on which the TV show is based, three bold lipsticks with dragon scale–embellished cases, one brush with a sword-shaped handle and the pièce de résistance: a compact mirror engraved with the one and only Iron Throne.

There’s one little catch, the beauty brand launched by Nebraska-based triplets Erin, Mandy and Missy Maynard, have to wait on a licensing agreement from HBO. But the company is optimistic: “If only half of these deals go through, we are gonna have some AMAZING collabs this year!”