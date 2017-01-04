Former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens Is A Finalist For NFL Hall Of Fame!

January 4, 2017 9:04 AM By Sybil Summers
For the second time in his NFL career, former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens has been named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame 2017 class. The six-time Pro Bowler is in good company with another local athlete. TCU alum LaDainian Tomlinson is also one of the 15 finalists.

The 2017 Hall of Famers will be elected the day before the Super Bowl (February 4th), and the induction ceremony will take place on August 5th.

 

