Former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens Is A Finalist For NFL Hall Of Fame!

For the second time in his NFL career, former Dallas Cowboy Terrell Owens has been named a finalist for the NFL Hall of Fame 2017 class. The six-time Pro Bowler is in good company with another local athlete. TCU alum LaDainian Tomlinson is also one of the 15 finalists.

The 2017 Hall of Famers will be elected the day before the Super Bowl (February 4th), and the induction ceremony will take place on August 5th.

Happy to announce that I'm a Hall of Fame finalist this year! Thanks for all the support! 🔥🏈 pic.twitter.com/jbmLqnKwXE — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 4, 2017

Kannon and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Kannon on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.