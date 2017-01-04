Facebook Dispute Ends In Shooting

An argument over Facebook has led to a shooting in Allen, TX.

Police questioned eight people and took one into custody. None of the injuries are considered life threatening. Police officials said the shooting involved people from Dallas who had a disagreement with someone in Allen.

“This is an internet based disagreement it had been on one of the social media sites. They had been going back and forth. We had nine people from Dallas come up to Allen. We had seven people in the house. The disagreement came out into the street and before everything was over shots were fired,” said Sgt. Jon Felty with the Allen Police Department.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night in a neighborhood near Bethany Drive and Jupiter Road.