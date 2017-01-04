Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Talks “Relationship Status”

Our hometown hero Dak Prescott sat down for a taping of Inside The Huddle Monday at House Of Blues and answered questions about a ton of topics, but the one that got the most attention was one about his relationship status.
When asked if he had a girlfriend, he side-stepped the question like a true pro…
“I’m focused on the playoffs.”
Nice job, Dak, but host Tiffany Clutts wasn’t stopping there.
When pressed, he elaborated a little…“Yeah, you women need a lot of time… my time is focused on football right now. My first love.”
Awwwww.
See the entire interview Sunday morning at 9 on TXA21 and see a sneak peak from CBS3 here