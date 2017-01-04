Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Talks “Relationship Status”

January 4, 2017 6:00 AM By Kannon
Filed Under: cowboys, Dak prescott, relationship, Status

Our hometown hero Dak Prescott sat down for a taping of Inside The Huddle Monday at House Of Blues and answered questions about a ton of topics, but the one that got the most attention was one about his relationship status.

When asked if he had a girlfriend, he side-stepped the question like a true pro…

“I’m focused on the playoffs.”

Nice job, Dak, but host Tiffany Clutts wasn’t stopping there.

When pressed, he elaborated a little…“Yeah, you women need a lot of time… my time is focused on football right now. My first love.”

Awwwww.

See the entire interview Sunday morning at 9 on TXA21 and see a sneak peak from CBS3 here

