Charles Manson Released From Prison, Is “Seriously Ill”

Charles Manson has been in prison for a little over forty seven years and will more than likely spend the rest of his days in prison.

That is unless he somehow escapes while he’s taking a few sick days in the hospital. Manson was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital yesterday due to severe gastrointestinal issues.

Manson’s condition is so bad, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in the hospital.

The infamous leader of the Manson Family, is serving nine life sentences for conspiracy to commit the Manson Murders of 1969. Most infamously, 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate fell victim to the Manson family. At the time of her death,she was married to director Roman Polanski and was 8 months pregnant.

Manson was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in 1971.

According to a couple of sources close to the situation, Manson has been transported to the hospital due to some kind of serious illness. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation isn’t really commenting on the situation other than to say…

“We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons.”

Obviously, due to HIPPA standards, Manson’s medical condition cannot be disclosed.