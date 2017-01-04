Celebrate 100 Years Of Girl Scout Cookies With New S’mores Cookies

So, we know we just gave you a bunch of tips for losing weight and that there was no excuse for not following through with your New Years resolutions but well… here’s a pretty good excuse.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies they have released two new cookie types. Both are S’mores made of mixes of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate. One offers a chocolate coating while the other features a cracker exterior.

These cookies will be available in select regions this year.

