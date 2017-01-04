Celebrate 100 Years Of Girl Scout Cookies With New S’mores Cookies

January 4, 2017 4:13 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: 103.7 kvil, Girl Scout Cookies, smores

So, we know we just gave you a bunch of tips for losing weight and that there was no excuse for not following through with your New Years resolutions but well… here’s a pretty good excuse.

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of Girl Scout Cookies they have released two new cookie types. Both are S’mores made of mixes of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate. One offers a chocolate coating while the other features a cracker exterior.

These cookies will be available in select regions this year.

Via Time

More from Tanner Kloven
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live