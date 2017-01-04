Canine Corner: Izzy

January 4, 2017 6:38 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: adoptdontshop, Canine Corner, chihuahua, dog, dogs, Izzy, Legacy Humane Society, lhs, Rescue

Little Izzy is just a doll!  She is about seven years old and only weighs six lbs. She loves to hang out with her foster dad and the other resident doggies. She has been in up for adoption for nearly a year with no promising applications.

Izzy loves to nap and play with her toys.  She does well with other small dogs.  Legacy Humane Society doesn’t know how she is with cats, but she can be cat-tested if necessary.  Given her small size, she would do best in a home with older, considerate kiddos. She would love to be in a home where her person is home most of the day and she can cuddle and nap on their lap.

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

Izzy is spayed, heartworm-negative, micro-chipped and up-to-date on routine vaccinations. She is also potty-trained.

If you are interested in meeting this precious, little girl, please fill out an application online:  http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

(Photo courtesy of Teresa Berg Photography)

Check out cute lil’ Izzy in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Fiona HERE.*

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

(Courtesy of Legacy Humane Society)

Kannon and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Kannon on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram.

More from Sybil Summers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 103.7

Play.It
Get Started Now

Listen Live