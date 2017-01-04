Canine Corner: Izzy

Little Izzy is just a doll! She is about seven years old and only weighs six lbs. She loves to hang out with her foster dad and the other resident doggies. She has been in up for adoption for nearly a year with no promising applications.

Izzy loves to nap and play with her toys. She does well with other small dogs. Legacy Humane Society doesn’t know how she is with cats, but she can be cat-tested if necessary. Given her small size, she would do best in a home with older, considerate kiddos. She would love to be in a home where her person is home most of the day and she can cuddle and nap on their lap.

Izzy is spayed, heartworm-negative, micro-chipped and up-to-date on routine vaccinations. She is also potty-trained.

If you are interested in meeting this precious, little girl, please fill out an application online: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/.

Check out cute lil’ Izzy in action!

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

*Check out last week’s Dog of the Week: Fiona HERE.*

Kannon and Sybil are heard 5:30-10am CT on 103.7. You can reach Kannon on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram and Sybil on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.