Time really sneaks up on you…and Buzzfeed likes to rub it in with their lists like this one. lol

I can’t believe these songs are going to be a DECADE old this year! Songs like:

Rihanna – Umbrella

Kanye – Stronger

Britney Spears – Gimmie More

Paramore – Misery Business

Soulja Boy – Crank That

…ok…so they may not alllll be “iconic.” But the rest of the list definitely has some suprises that will make you wonder where time went.

Get it from Buzzfeed here